Battle Creek Symphony’s “Celtic Crossroads” includes celebrated piper Cillian Vallely

The Battle Creek Symphony concludes its 2023-24 season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 20 with a program called “Celtic Crossroads” at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. It leans into the connections music director Anne Harrigan has cultivated through her love of the traditional folk music of Ireland.

Uillean piper Cillian Vallely, a member of the influential Irish group Lúnasa, will join the orchestra to perform music from Shaun Davy’s Concerto for Uillian Pipes “The Brendan Voyage,” and several Lúnasa arrangements for soloists and orchestra. He’ll be joined by fiddler David Doocey and guitarist Alan Murray. Harrigan and Vallely talk to Cara Lieurance about the music on the program, how Lúnasa’s tune settings became orchestral arrangements, and contributing factors to Lúnasa’s longevity.

For tickets and more information, visit the Battle Creek Symphony’s event page.