© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM is operating at reduced power. Listeners in parts of the region may not be able to receive the signal. It can still be heard at 102.1-FM HD-2. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore the signal to full power.
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Battle Creek Symphony’s “Celtic Crossroads” includes celebrated piper Cillian Vallely

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 16, 2024 at 10:41 PM EDT
Uillean piper Cillian Vallely
Courtesy of the artist
Uillean piper Cillian Vallely

The Battle Creek Symphony concludes its 2023-24 season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 20 with a program called “Celtic Crossroads” at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. It leans into the connections music director Anne Harrigan has cultivated through her love of the traditional folk music of Ireland.

Uillean piper Cillian Vallely, a member of the influential Irish group Lúnasa, will join the orchestra to perform music from Shaun Davy’s Concerto for Uillian Pipes “The Brendan Voyage,” and several Lúnasa arrangements for soloists and orchestra. He’ll be joined by fiddler David Doocey and guitarist Alan Murray. Harrigan and Vallely talk to Cara Lieurance about the music on the program, how Lúnasa’s tune settings became orchestral arrangements, and contributing factors to Lúnasa’s longevity.

For tickets and more information, visit the Battle Creek Symphony’s event page.
Tags
WMUK Culture Battle Creek Symphony
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance