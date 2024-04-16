WMU’s Spring Gala features art and language of China, India, Thailand and Japan

Dr. Ying Zeng is the primary organizer of an annual celebration of Asian cultures that brings together professional performers, WMU student groups, community ensembles, school-aged kids and talents uncovered in surprising ways. Last year’s celebration, emceed by Lynne Zhang, was a sold-out event at Chenery Auditorium. This year’s Spring Gala, also emceed by Zhang, will be held at 4 pm Sunday, Apr 21 in Miller Auditorium. It honors Asian Pacific American Heritage month.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Zeng describes the program’s kaleidescopic scope. One highlight is Peking Opera star Linghui Tu, whose work blends the arts of music, movement and costume. One of the unexpected parts of the program came about through Zeng’s tradition of inviting international community members to Thansgiving at her home. A Thai father and daughter joined Zeng for the holiday, and sang a folk song together. Zeng thought it was beautiful and asked them to perform on Sunday’s gala.

Tickets and more information are available here.