© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM is operating at reduced power. Listeners in parts of the region may not be able to receive the signal. It can still be heard at 102.1-FM HD-2. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore the signal to full power.
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU’s Spring Gala features art and language of China, India, Thailand and Japan

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 16, 2024 at 9:28 PM EDT
Linghui Tu performs Long Sleeve Dance at the Chinese Spring Festival Concert at Binghamton University, NY
Jonathan Cohen
Linghui Tu performs Long Sleeve Dance at the Chinese Spring Festival Concert at Binghamton University, NY

Dr. Ying Zeng is the primary organizer of an annual celebration of Asian cultures that brings together professional performers, WMU student groups, community ensembles, school-aged kids and talents uncovered in surprising ways. Last year’s celebration, emceed by Lynne Zhang, was a sold-out event at Chenery Auditorium. This year’s Spring Gala, also emceed by Zhang, will be held at 4 pm Sunday, Apr 21 in Miller Auditorium. It honors Asian Pacific American Heritage month.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Zeng describes the program’s kaleidescopic scope. One highlight is Peking Opera star Linghui Tu, whose work blends the arts of music, movement and costume. One of the unexpected parts of the program came about through Zeng’s tradition of inviting international community members to Thansgiving at her home. A Thai father and daughter joined Zeng for the holiday, and sang a folk song together. Zeng thought it was beautiful and asked them to perform on Sunday’s gala.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Tags
WMUK Culture Haenicke Institute for Global EducationWMU
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance