© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

With ‘A Choral Christmas,” WMU Choirs continue a tradition of over 20 years

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 2, 2024 at 10:14 PM EST
Close-up of a candle
Julie Jablonski
/
Julie Jablonski, via Flickr. All Creative Commons license
“Ambiance”

Dr. Amanda Quist began her new position as director of choral activities at Western Michigan University in September, and to prepare for the annual holiday program she looked at past programs for ‘A Choral Christmas’ back to its beginning in 2001, she tells Cara Lieurance in a conversation about the upcoming concert. Quist and Jacob Berglin, director of Amphion and an assistant professor of music education, talked about the intricately choreographed concert that situates vocalists throughout the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo for a non-stop flow of music.

Performances will be held at 4 pm and 7:30 pm on Saturday, Dec 7. Tickets and more information are available at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.
Tags
WMUK Culture WMU Choirs
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance