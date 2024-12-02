With ‘A Choral Christmas,” WMU Choirs continue a tradition of over 20 years

Dr. Amanda Quist began her new position as director of choral activities at Western Michigan University in September, and to prepare for the annual holiday program she looked at past programs for ‘A Choral Christmas’ back to its beginning in 2001, she tells Cara Lieurance in a conversation about the upcoming concert. Quist and Jacob Berglin, director of Amphion and an assistant professor of music education, talked about the intricately choreographed concert that situates vocalists throughout the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo for a non-stop flow of music.

Performances will be held at 4 pm and 7:30 pm on Saturday, Dec 7. Tickets and more information are available at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.