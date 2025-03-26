Motown-inspired fan fave "Dreamgirls" comes to WMU Theatre

The musical Dreamgirls opens in the 1960s at an Amateur Night talent competition at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, where an untried girl group meets an aspiring manager. A look at the complexities of fame and the price of success, the Western Michigan University Theatre production, led by guest director Anthony Hamilton, opens Friday, Mar 28 and runs through Apr 13 in Shaw Theatre.

Hamilton, who is artistic director of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre and a WMU alumnus, talks about the show with Cara Lieurance along with actors Kemar Williams and Aniya Thompson, both music theatre seniors. Williams, who plays Curtis Taylor Jr., described Hamilton's directing style as one that "gives actors the space to bring themselves to the work, but to not let them stray too far away from the material that's on the page."

Thompson, who plays Effie White, likewise praises Hamilton for allowing the cast to "trust ourselves as actors." She says she started preparing the role of Effie almost a year ago, resolving to have it ready to perform whether for a show or for professional auditions. Williams and Thompson recently returned from New York City, where they participated in a WMU showcase for theatre representatives and agents and went on calls during the week. Both were thrilled to be signed by agents.

For tickets and more information on Dreamgirls, visit the WMU Theatre website.