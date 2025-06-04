Cantata performance added to "Bach Around the Block" for the first time

"This is truly unusual," says Brooks Grantier, an American Guild of Organist fellow, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance about the annual “Bach Around the Block” event, which will be held at 7 pm Monday, Jun 9. "You have Bronson Park, the lovely urban oasis… surrounded by lovely churches, and each of them with a magnificent organ."

The 90-minute event takes concertgoers to three venues, creating what Grantier describes as "a rotating audience coming to seated performers.” "You can't do that in Chicago or New York or Detroit or almost anywhere else in the country," he notes. The concert begins at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, moves to First Presbyterian Church, and concludes at First United Methodist Church.

For the first time, the event includes a full Bach cantata - BWV 59, "Wer mich liebet, der wird mein Wort halten" (If you love me, keep my commandments). It calls for a full ensemble of strings, organ and trumpets and features soprano Emily Barron and bass-baritone Michael Montgomery, let by conductor Luke Conklin of Early Music Michigan.

The cantata will be presented in memory of recently deceased organist Bernie Folk. "He will be most seriously missed," Grantier reflects about the longtime First United Methodist Church musician.

The American Guild of Organists Southwest Michigan chapter organizes the free event, which is expected to last about an hour and a half including walking time between venues. "It'll be rain or shine," Grantier advises, encouraging attendees to "bring a rain hat" if needed.

A reception follows at the United Methodist Church, where attendees can meet the performers who travel from across the region, from St. Joseph to Hillsdale, to participate in this 36-year Kalamazoo musical tradition.