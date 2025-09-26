Crescendo Community String Orchestra offers members a musical and social outlet

Audrey Lipsey, executive director of the Crescendo Academy of Music, and Barry Ross, musician, musical ambassador, and professor emeritus of Kalamazoo College join Cara Lieurance to encourage current and former string players to consider joining a new ensemble just starting its 3rd year.

Lipsey explains the mission of the Crescendo Academy of Music, which has been around for 38 years, starting as Young Strings Academy and adopting the name Crescendo in 2000. Their mission is "to provide individualized instruction and a positive and supportive atmosphere to all persons, regardless of their age ability or their income." As a non-profit, they offer scholarships and believe "everyone can be involved in music."

Ross explains that the idea for the Crescendo Community String Orchestra, which he pitched to Lipsey, came from a feeling that there should be truly amateur string orchestra in Kalamazoo. He encountered many people who had loved and studied a string instrument (violin, viola, cello, or bass) earlier in life but had "to put it aside, life got in the way." Many still keep their instruments, but aren't actively playing.

Led by Joanna Steinhauser, the group meets for 10 weeks in the fall and another 10 in the spring, culminating in a public concert. Rehearsals for the third year begin next week, October 2nd.

Ross, who leads the second violin section in the group, notes the orchestra's success over two seasons, playing in well-known halls and building a devoted following of regulars. He assures potential members that the repertoire is designed to be "not exceptionally demanding, but musically very satisfying," with many parts easily played in first position.

Registration is $150 for the 10-week series and is available online at the Crescendo Academy's website.

This interview was summarized by Gemini AI and edited by the author.