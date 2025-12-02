Holidays with Kalamazoo Choral Arts returns

Kalamazoo Choral Arts (KCA) presents its annual holiday concert this Sunday at 4 p.m. in Stetson Chapel, with few tickets remaining, according to Music Director Chris Ludwa. The concert, titled "Holidays with KCA," continues the tradition begun by the former Kalamazoo Bach Festival and features multiple performing forces including the full chorus, chamber ensembles, and special guests.

This year's concert debuts Kalalappella, a new eight-person a cappella ensemble for recent college graduates. The group addresses a gap in opportunities for young singers after graduation. "We're really trying to find ways to continue to keep people in the area and keep them connected to singing," Ludwa explains.

Olivia DiGiulio, a June 2025 Kalamazoo College graduate and Kalalappella member, says the ensemble offers a welcome continuation of her college a cappella experience. "Having that thread still remain has been really wonderful," she notes. While pursuing her career as policy coordinator for the Michigan After-School Partnership, the weekly rehearsals help maintain community connections.

The program balances nostalgia with new repertoire, featuring pieces ranging from Biebel's Ave Maria to a Pentatonix arrangement and the classic carol "O Holy Night."

For those unable to secure tickets, KCA offers a livestream option and hosts "Cocktails and Carols" on Tuesday, December 9 at Shakespeare's Pub—a casual sing-along evening welcoming singers of all abilities.

Tickets are available through the Epic Center Box Office at 269-250-6984 or online.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

