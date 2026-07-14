Beacon Kalamazoo removes salad bar and leafy greens as Kalamazoo County parasite cases near 30

Beacon Health Systems removed lettuce and other leafy greens from its hospitals in Indiana and Southwest Michigan on Monday.

Beacon Director of Infection Prevention Kelly Jolliff said the produce was removed in response to an ongoing statewide outbreak of Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that can cause food-poising like symptoms.

Jolliff said the state health department has linked cases to salads and leafy greens.

“Beacon Health System, not just for Kalamazoo but the system as a whole, out of an abundance of caution made the decision to pull any of our bagged salad mixes or bagged leafy greens from being able to order.”

She said the removal of this produce was vital to protecting vulnerable patients, but is not linked to an outbreak at any Beacon Hospital

“People come to us because they're sick or they're weakened and there are people that are higher risk from infection. So, we certainly want to protect those highest risk individuals.”

William Nettleton is the Medical Director for Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties.

He said 28 cases of the parasitic infection have been reported in Kalamazoo County, with 32 being reported in Calhoun County.

Nettleton added that there are ways county residents can reduce the risk of infection from produce.

"Wash all produce thoroughly, it doesn't eliminate risk, but it can help reduce it. If you're going to buy lettuce or leafy greens, buy whole heads rather than pre-washed or pre-mixed, and then throw away the outer two or three layers of the lettuce um and then wash the rest underwater," Nettleton said.

"If you have a decreased immune system, it might be best to cook all produce. Heat it to about 158° Fahrenheit to ensure that bacteria, in this case parasites, are eliminated."