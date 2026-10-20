Kalamazoo Concert Band tells America's story at 250 with three community ensembles

The Kalamazoo Concert Band opens its 65th season Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in Chenery Auditorium with a gala program marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Music director Dr. Tom Evans joins Cara Lieurance to preview a concert that traces American history through music, narration, and a pre-show slide presentation.

Evans says he builds the program around the music available to tell the story, and he doesn't avoid difficult chapters. John Williams' "Dry Your Tears, Afrika" from Amistad recalls the Mende captives who won their freedom before the Supreme Court. "It's just not all flag-waving music because everybody has flaws," Evans says. "You, me, the country, everyone has flaws, and I'm not gonna shy away from that."

The band joins forces with the Kalamazoo Community Chorale, led by Jacqueline Stilger, and the Kalamazoo Male Chorus, led by Erik Jacobson, putting more than 200 performers on stage. Evans calls it "the first time ever, three community ensembles performing as one."

The program opens with Williams' arrangement of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and includes George Root's Civil War song "Battle Cry of Freedom," Elmer Bernstein's The Magnificent Seven, "Hymn to the Great Spirit," based on a Cherokee sunrise song, and "Drive," conducted by assistant conductor Brian Shetterly. Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen" from Saving Private Ryan honors those who have died in service. Scottish cornetist and conductor Chris Bradley leads William Schuman's Chester and solos in a Harry James feature. WWMT's Keith Thompson narrates, and small groups from the band, including a fife and drum, a brass quintet and a clarinet quartet, perform during stage changes.

Evans stresses the value of hearing music in person. "There's nothing, and I mean, nothing that takes the place of hearing live music," he says.

The concert is free and family friendly, with no tickets required. The season continues with the holiday concert on Dec. 4 (free tickets required), a circus program in February with the Great Lakes Circus, and a 65th anniversary celebration in April at 3 p.m.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

