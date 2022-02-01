The attorney general's office has joined the Chatfield investigation

(Michigan Public Radio Network) The Michigan Attorney General’s office has joined the investigation into former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Authorities are looking into allegations of financial misconduct and sexual assault.

Chatfield, a Republican from northern Michigan, served as the House leader during the 2019-2020 session of the Legislature.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed the department is assisting a Michigan State Police investigation -- but would provide no further details.

“The Department is assisting the Michigan State Police as it continues its investigation. We will not be commenting further given this remains open and ongoing,” read the e-mail from press secretary Lynsey Mukomel.

Chatfield’s sister-in-law has accused the former speaker of sexual assault while she was a teenager. She says those assaults continued for more than a decade.

Chatfield has acknowledged an affair and says the relationship was consensual and took place while she was an adult.

Her attorney has also alleged unspecified financial misdeeds. Chatfield was a prolific fundraiser while serving as speaker.

The Detroit News reported Monday that Chatfield’s political accounts channeled roughly $900,000 to relatives, staffers and affiliated consulting firms.