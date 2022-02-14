© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

Even without evidence, the "Big Lie" lives on with Kalamazoo County GOP

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published February 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST
Biden Signs
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
FILE - People protest as the motorcade for President Joe Biden passes by Oct. 5, 2021, in Howell, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Federal judges across the country rejected claims of widespread vote fraud during the 2020 election. However, the Kalamazoo County Republican Party continues to embrace election conspiracy theories.

The Kalamazoo Republican Party recently held a so-called “Summit on Election Integrity.” Now Kalamazoo reporter Ben Lando says the event shows that the “Big Lie” is alive in well in Kalamazoo. Lando joined WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe to discuss Now Kalamazoo’s report on the Kalamazoo County GOP.

Lando says Kalamazoo County Republican Party chair Tony Lorentz admits there’s no evidence to back up the claims of wide spread voter fraud. But that isn’t stopping the local Republican Party from continuing to spread the “Big Lie.”

“These facts are not accepted as facts by the Kalamazoo, by the Michigan, and by the national leadership”

Lando says he thinks Kalamazoo County GOP Chair Tony Lorentz honestly believes the unfounded allegations of widespread vote fraud. Lando says local, state and national Republicans continue to reject facts and he says the result is a flawed strategy.

“Because it’s based on very unstable grounding that means that everything that comes from that is going to be unstable and the facts don’t really…don’t really matter.”

According to Now Kalamazoo about 70 people attended the Kalamazoo County Republican party’s event in Portage.

WMUK News
Brian O'Keefe
Brian comes to WMUK after spending nearly 30 years as News Director of a public radio station in the Chicago area. Brian grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He started working in public radio while at WKU; and has worked in radio news for more than 35 years. Brian lives on a quiet lake in Barry County with his wife and three dogs. Thanks to his Kentucky roots, he’s an avid collector of bourbon and other varieties of whiskey. Above all else, Brian considers himself a story teller and looks forward to sharing southwest Michigan stories with WMUK’s listeners.
See stories by Brian O'Keefe