12 tips on finding mental-health care you can afford

So you feel depressed or anxious or stressed, and think mental-health counseling would help.

But you also have an insurance plan that requires you to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars before coverage kicks in.

Perhaps no surprise, cost is the No. 1 barrier to obtaining mental-health care, according to a 2018 federal survey of 5,000 Americans.

See the story on finding affordable mental health care from MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.

This story is part of the Mental Wellness Project, a solutions-oriented journalism initiative covering mental health issues in southwest Michigan, created by the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. For more info visit swmichjournalism.com.