Kalamazoo Commissioner Tami Rey can run again, clerk finds

Kalamazoo County Commissioner Tami Rey will appear on the August primary ballot in the first district, despite challenges to her candidacy. Clerk Meredith Place notified Rey Friday that opponents were challenging the address she gave on her application form, and some of the signatures on her petitions. But Place announced Wednesday at an Elections Board Meeting that Rey will be on the ballot.

Rey said she was relieved.

“It’s been a long weekend, but I’m very excited that we’re here and that we can move forward and run a race as opposed to being removed from the ballot,” she said.

Place told the election board that after reviewing the challenges and receiving new information from Rey, she determined that Rey was qualified to run.

Turnout

Place said Tuesday’s election ran smoothly, though participation was hardly off the charts. According to the clerk, about 18 percent of the electorate cast a ballot. Many more people — 74 percent of the total — voted by mail rather than at the polls.

Place said more people may have voted Tuesday if it hadn’t rained all day.

