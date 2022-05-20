How one clinic is making mental health services more accessible for Three Rivers students

If you're a middle school or high school aged student in Three Rivers, the distance between where you attend school and a place that provides mental health services has never been shorter. Thanks to PAWS (Prevention and Wellness Service), a school-linked community adolescent health center, Three Rivers teens and tweens simply have to cross the street.

PAWS aims to provide important primary, preventative, and early intervention health care services to 10 to 21-year-olds, including mental health and counseling services with a licensed master's social worker. The clinic represents a collaboration between Three Rivers Health, Three Rivers Community Schools, Community Mental Health, and the Community Health Agency of Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph County.

This story was originally published by Watershed Voice and is part of the Mental Wellness Project, a solutions-oriented journalism initiative covering mental health issues in southwest Michigan, created by the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative. SWMJC is a group of 13 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. For more info, visit swmichjournalism.com.

