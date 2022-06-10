© 2022 WMUK
WMUK News

Protesters call for justice after charges against Grand Rapids police officer

WMUK | By Patrick Center
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
Police Shooting Michigan
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
From left, interpreter Israel Siku, Peter Lyoya, and attorney Ven Johnson watch, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Detroit as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year old Congolese Refugee, Patrick Lyoya, during an April traffic stop struggle.

Following the 2nd degree murder charge of Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr, marchers gathered in downtown Grand Rapids demanding justice.

Thursday evening, dozens of peaceful protestors gathered outside City of Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. Earlier in the day, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year old Congolese Refugee, Patrick Lyoya, during an April traffic stop struggle.

The lawyer for the family of Patrick Lyoya says the Kent County Prosecutor came to the correct conclusion charging Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr with Second-degree murder.  

Attorney Ven Johnson said

“We absolutely applaud Mr. Becker and the Kent County Prosecutor’s office for doing the right thing.”

Based on the definition of Second-degree murder, Johnson says the charge fits.

“It was no question that death occurred and that death or really bad injury was intended and when you put a gun to the back of a young man’s head, and then pull the trigger, that’s exactly what that is.”

WMUK News
Patrick Center
