Protesters call for justice after charges against Grand Rapids police officer

Following the 2nd degree murder charge of Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr, marchers gathered in downtown Grand Rapids demanding justice.

Thursday evening, dozens of peaceful protestors gathered outside City of Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. Earlier in the day, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year old Congolese Refugee, Patrick Lyoya, during an April traffic stop struggle.

The lawyer for the family of Patrick Lyoya says the Kent County Prosecutor came to the correct conclusion charging Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr with Second-degree murder.

Attorney Ven Johnson said

“We absolutely applaud Mr. Becker and the Kent County Prosecutor’s office for doing the right thing.”

Based on the definition of Second-degree murder, Johnson says the charge fits.

“It was no question that death occurred and that death or really bad injury was intended and when you put a gun to the back of a young man’s head, and then pull the trigger, that’s exactly what that is.”