WMUK News

One dead in accident at Battle Creek Field of Flight

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published July 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
BCPD-op.jpg

Authorities are investigating the accident, which happened Saturday afternoon

One person was killed in an accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight on Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Battle Creek Police reported the major incident during the pyrotechnic version of the show. According the post,

"The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department, and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene investigating."

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the explosion happened during a performance by Shockwave Jet Truck, a jet-fueled semi-truck.

In a Facebook post, Field of Flight announced that the air show was closing Saturday afternoon, although evening activities remain on schedule.

