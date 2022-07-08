WMUK wins two awards from the Public Media Journalists Association

WMUK has won two first-place awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).

The 2022 awards were announced in late June. WMUK won first place in the Division C Collaborative Effort category, for a three-part series produced with MLive/the Kalamazoo Gazette. The stories reported on the promise and limitations of a new approach to fighting homelessness in Kalamazoo.

Part one reported on a program using two hotels to provide temporary housing.

Part two looked at the uncertainty some people staying at the hotels faced as one of them prepared to close.

Part three looked at hurdles in the way of possible solutions.

A story by WMUK intern Jalen Williams won best feature in the student category.

In December, our audience heard of the effort to get headstones for Union veterans of the Civil War, including an African-American soldier buried in Vicksburg.

Private Enoch Robinson's grave is now marked by a headstone, with pennies left on top as a sign of respect.