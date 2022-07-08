© 2022 WMUK
WMUK News

WMUK wins two awards from the Public Media Journalists Association

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published July 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
a row of headstones marches off into the distance on the right. On the left, a leaf-strewn grassy patch and more headstones in the distance. The GAR headstones have small American flags next to them
Jalen Williams
/
WMUK

WMUK won two first-place awards for work produced in 2021.

WMUK has won two first-place awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).

The 2022 awards were announced in late June. WMUK won first place in the Division C Collaborative Effort category, for a three-part series produced with MLive/the Kalamazoo Gazette. The stories reported on the promise and limitations of a new approach to fighting homelessness in Kalamazoo.

Part one reported on a program using two hotels to provide temporary housing.

Part two looked at the uncertainty some people staying at the hotels faced as one of them prepared to close.

Part three looked at hurdles in the way of possible solutions.

A story by WMUK intern Jalen Williams won best feature in the student category.

In December, our audience heard of the effort to get headstones for Union veterans of the Civil War, including an African-American soldier buried in Vicksburg.

Private Enoch Robinson's grave is now marked by a headstone, with pennies left on top as a sign of respect.

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
