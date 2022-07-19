"Adopt and Amend" declared unconstitutional

The practice of adopting a ballot initiative into law, then later changing it in the same legislative session is unconstitutional.

That’s according to the Michigan Court of Claims in a ruling that came down late Tuesday afternoon.

At issue were two petitions circulated in 2018. One would have raised the minimum wage while the other would have set accrual rates for paid sick time.

The Republican-led legislature passed them itself before they could go before voters. Then lawmakers weakened them during a lame duck-session following the election.

Tuesday's ruling restores both laws to their original language.