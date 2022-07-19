© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

"Adopt and Amend" declared unconstitutional

WMUK | By Colin Jackson
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
The dome of the Capitol glows in bright natural light, against a deep blue sky with bare trees on the grounds
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2012, file photo shows the state capitol building in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic, economists said Thursday, May 14, 2020, and are projected to fall billions of dollars short in the next budget year, too. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Michigan legislature cannot adopt ballot proposals, then change them to its own liking in the same session, a court has ruled.

The practice of adopting a ballot initiative into law, then later changing it in the same legislative session is unconstitutional.

That’s according to the Michigan Court of Claims in a ruling that came down late Tuesday afternoon.

At issue were two petitions circulated in 2018. One would have raised the minimum wage while the other would have set accrual rates for paid sick time.

The Republican-led legislature passed them itself before they could go before voters. Then lawmakers weakened them during a lame duck-session following the election.

Tuesday's ruling restores both laws to their original language.

WMUK News
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson