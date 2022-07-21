Western Michigan University's occupational therapy program celebrates 100 years

This week marks a significant milestone for a groundbreaking program at Western Michigan University. The Occupational Therapy program is 100 years old. Marion Spear founded the program in 1922 and was the first faculty member at one of the first programs of its kind. In 1918 Spear moved from Massachusetts to Kalamazoo to become director of Occupational Therapy at the Kalamazoo State Hospital.

In this interview, WMU Occupational Therapy program professors Debra Lindstrom and Ann Chapleau explain the school's origins and the work it does today. The program will host a centennial gala Saturday night.