WMUK News

Western Michigan University's occupational therapy program celebrates 100 years

WMUK | By Brian O'Keefe
Published July 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT
black and white photo of students and patients gathered around a table where they appear to be painting with their hands
Courtesy photo
/
Western Michigan University Occupational Therapy

The founder, Marion Spear, was part of the early 20th century "moral treatment" movement. The philosophy suggested better outcomes for mentally ill patients who had simple tasks to accomplish.

This week marks a significant milestone for a groundbreaking program at Western Michigan University. The Occupational Therapy program is 100 years old. Marion Spear founded the program in 1922 and was the first faculty member at one of the first programs of its kind. In 1918 Spear moved from Massachusetts to Kalamazoo to become director of Occupational Therapy at the Kalamazoo State Hospital.

In this interview, WMU Occupational Therapy program professors Debra Lindstrom and Ann Chapleau explain the school's origins and the work it does today. The program will host a centennial gala Saturday night.

WMUK News
Brian O'Keefe
