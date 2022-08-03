Tudor Dixon wins the GOP gubernatorial primary

Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary in the Michigan governor's race. She will face Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Unofficial results from the Michigan Secretary of State's office indicate Dixon won with just about 35 percent of the vote statewide. The next-highest vote-getter was Kevin Rinke, with 23 percent of the vote. Garrett Soldano of Mattawan came in third, with 21 percent of the vote.

Soldano held a watch party at the Kalamazoo Radisson Tuesday night, where he conceded to Dixon.

Competitive Congressional races

In the second district Republican primary, Representative John Moolenaar handily beat Thomas Norton with 66 percent of the vote to Norton's 34 percent.

The third district GOP primary, pitting Representative Peter Meijer against John Gibbs was too close to call at 12:30 am Wednesday.

In the fourth district, it was not known whether Democratic write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso had gathered enough signatures to make the November ballot.

In the fifth district Republican primary, Representative Tim Walberg beat Sherry O'Donnell by a wide margin, winning about 67 percent of the vote to O'Donnell's 33 percent.

State Senate

State Senator Kim LaSata lost to Republican Jonathan Lindsey, who won the 17th State Senate district GOP primary with 59 percent of the vote to LaSata's 41 percent.

In the 18th district, with 73 percent of the vote, Republican State Representative Thomas Albert trounced Ryan Mancinelli in the Republican primary.

State House

In the 36th State House Republican primary, State Representative Steve Carra with 41 percent of the vote beat three other GOP candidates.

Kalamazoo County

Unofficial results for Kalamazoo County races can be found here.

