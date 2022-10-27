© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

It's been a good year for corn and soybeans in southwest Michigan

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published October 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
Three people stand at the edge of a cornfield with tall, dry stalks of corn. The middle person holds a tablet which the other two are looking at.
Courtesy photo
/
Eric Anderson
From left, Eric Anderson with the MSU extension talks with Kala Pierucki, an agronomist with Ceres Solutions in Coldwater, and Kala's husband Chris, who is a farmer. "We are looking at an app that farmers and consultants can use to estimate corn yield based on an ear of corn, Anderson explained. The picture was taken during corn harvest in Branch County.

Well-spaced, not-too-heavy rains and warm, dry weather this fall have made for average-or-above yields and a timely harvest, said a field crops educator with the Michigan State University Extension.

Eric Anderson of the Extension’s St. Joseph County office in Centreville said that as of Tuesday, 30 percent of the grain corn in the state had been harvested. That’s opposed to silage corn, where the whole stalk is harvested for animal feed. Southwest Michigan doesn’t grow much silage corn, but Anderson said anyone in the region who was growing it had most likely harvested it by now.

Anderson said timely rain, but not too much of it, throughout the season kept disease outbreaks to a minimum this year. And recent warm and dry weather (with the exception of a few rainy days this week) have helped the corn mature for harvest, and made it easier to work in the fields.

“Most of the folks that I’m talking to have either on par with their normal averages, or in some cases well above average. And that’s the case for corn and soybeans,” he said.

A machine for harvesting soybeans advances through a row of golden-dry beans, with dust in its wake, and already-harvested rows in the foreground.
Courtesy photo
/
Eric Anderson
Harvesting soybeans east of Centreville in St. Joseph County.

Soybeans are even further along than corn, with harvesting about two-thirds complete in southwest Michigan as of Tuesday. That is “slightly ahead” of the five-year average.

As for the corn harvest, it is just about on time.

“Most farmers, if they can get everything done in the field by Thanksgiving, they consider that a great year,” he said.

WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in January 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. Before that she covered a variety of topics, including environmental issues, for Bloomington, Indiana NPR and PBS affiliates WFIU and WTIU. She’s also written and produced stories for the Pacifica Network and WYSO Public Radio in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Sehvilla holds a B.A. in French from Earlham College and an M.A. in journalism from Indiana University.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann