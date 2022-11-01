City Clerk branch at WMU assists with all things election-related

The branch office can register voters, provide absentee ballot applications or direct individuals to their precinct. And staff can answer questions from members of the campus community about the November 8th election.

Amanda McMillon is the elections manager for the City of Kalamazoo. She says ‘am I already registered to vote?’ is the most common question visitors ask.

“We’re trying to do a one-stop shop for any student that is interested or any resident that is interested in registering and voting in the November 8th election,” McMillon said.

McMillon says the office hopes to have higher visibility in the future as not many community members know of its presence on campus.

Now that the election is within 14 days, anyone wishing to register must have proof of residency and must apply at their local clerk’s office.

In other election news, City Clerk Scott Borling said voters had returned about 6,000 absentee ballots as of the middle of last week. That’s higher than the total number of absentee ballots returned for the 2018 midterm election. Of course, that election happened before the COVID-19 pandemic and no-reason absentee voting, which was legalized in a proposal on the ballot that November.