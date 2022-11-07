Representative Fred Upton urges Kalamazoo-area officials to oppose postal consolidation plan

Congressman Fred Upton said Monday that he’s called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to nix a plan to consolidate mail sorting and dispatch in the Kalamazoo area.

The Republican representative of the 6th District said that under the “Sorting and Delivery Centers” proposal, carriers would have to pick up mail from a postal station in Oshtemo rather than their local post office. Upton said the extra travel time would be unduly difficult for carriers.

“They are literally going to be driving perhaps as many as a hundred miles more a day” if the plan is approved, Upton said. “You’re just going to put an added burden on that man or woman.”

Upton said consolidating pickup could also delay delivery of the mail.

He urged local officials to condemn the proposal and to make their opposition known to DeJoy.

“We need to get the local supporters” of scrapping the plan

“to weigh in as well,” Upton said. “So resolutions, letters, before it becomes final, is very important.”

