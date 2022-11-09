Democrats keep their majority on a smaller Kalamazoo County Commission

Democrats kept a comfortable majority on the Kalamazoo County Board Tuesday. Six seats went to Democrats and three to Republicans in the newly drawn districts that dropped two seats from the board.

All five incumbents who ran were reelected. That includes Democrats Monteze Morales, Tami Rey and Jen Strebs, and Republicans Jeff Heppler and John Gisler.

Democratic former commissioner John Taylor will return to the board.

Democrats Abigail Wheeler and Dale Deleeuw and Republican Wendy Mazer are the other new members.