Exploring the "golden age of conspiracy theory"

By Brian O'Keefe
Published November 9, 2022
Veteran journalist Andy Kroll, who grew up in Portage and will speak at Kalamazoo's This Is A Bookstore Thursday, writes about the aftermath of Democratic staffer Seth Rich's death in his first book.

In the early hours of July 10th, 2016, Seth Rich was killed on the street near his Washington D. C. apartment. Police say a robbery gone wrong was behind the Democratic National Committee employee’s death; but fringe websites on the right and left saw much more.

Andy Kroll saw a lot of himself in Rich: they weren’t friends but they had met, both had midwestern roots, and they were both about the same age. Their similarities prompted Kroll to follow the story; but he said the fast-moving conspiracy theories fueled his book A Death on W Street. Kroll tells WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe that Seth Rich’s story proved to be an example of people using one story to further their own narrative.

Brian O'Keefe
Brian comes to WMUK after spending nearly 30 years as News Director of a public radio station in the Chicago area. Brian grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He started working in public radio while at WKU; and has worked in radio news for more than 35 years. Brian lives on a quiet lake in Barry County with his wife and three dogs. Thanks to his Kentucky roots, he’s an avid collector of bourbon and other varieties of whiskey. Above all else, Brian considers himself a story teller and looks forward to sharing southwest Michigan stories with WMUK’s listeners.
