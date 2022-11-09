Exploring the "golden age of conspiracy theory"
Veteran journalist Andy Kroll, who grew up in Portage and will speak at Kalamazoo's This Is A Bookstore Thursday, writes about the aftermath of Democratic staffer Seth Rich's death in his first book.
In the early hours of July 10th, 2016, Seth Rich was killed on the street near his Washington D. C. apartment. Police say a robbery gone wrong was behind the Democratic National Committee employee’s death; but fringe websites on the right and left saw much more.
Andy Kroll saw a lot of himself in Rich: they weren’t friends but they had met, both had midwestern roots, and they were both about the same age. Their similarities prompted Kroll to follow the story; but he said the fast-moving conspiracy theories fueled his book A Death on W Street. Kroll tells WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe that Seth Rich’s story proved to be an example of people using one story to further their own narrative.