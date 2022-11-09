Exploring the "golden age of conspiracy theory"

In the early hours of July 10th, 2016, Seth Rich was killed on the street near his Washington D. C. apartment. Police say a robbery gone wrong was behind the Democratic National Committee employee’s death; but fringe websites on the right and left saw much more.

Andy Kroll saw a lot of himself in Rich: they weren’t friends but they had met, both had midwestern roots, and they were both about the same age. Their similarities prompted Kroll to follow the story; but he said the fast-moving conspiracy theories fueled his book A Death on W Street. Kroll tells WMUK’s Brian O’Keefe that Seth Rich’s story proved to be an example of people using one story to further their own narrative.

