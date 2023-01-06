Two years after the Capitol insurrection, Biden honors Benson for standing up to election deniers

(WDET via the Michigan Public Radio Network) President Joe Biden honored Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Friday. She received the Presidential Citizens Medal for her role in upholding democracy in the wind-up to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"That’s what she did in 2020, when she oversaw a record number of Michiganders turn out to vote in that election, only to find an armed mob, an armed mob outside of her home on Christmas Eve," Biden said.

He was referring to an incident where armed protesters surrounded Benson's home in Detroit.

“But she refused to back down. She had done her duty. She kept her oath. Full of integrity, she’s a true leader in our nation. And thank you, thank you, thank you for what you’ve done," he said.

Benson was honored alongside 11 others, including election workers and law enforcement, during the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is the country’s second-highest civilian award.

