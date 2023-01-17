© 2023 WMUK
A new Kalamazoo Nature Center exhibit explores the impacts humans have on birds

By Cori Osterman
Published January 17, 2023
Artist Olivia Mendoza standing next to a large print of a bird.
Cori Osterman
/
WMUK
West Michigan based artist Olivia Mendoza stands next to her favorite piece from the exhibit.

The interactive presentation includes new work by a West Michigan artist.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center has launched a show called Up in the Air: Birds Navigating the Anthropocene. Its themes include migration, climate change, bird banding, and even the food we consume and what's considered "bird safe."

West Michigan-based artist Olivia Mendoza made large original prints for the occasion, featuring a variety of bird species.

"My background is actually in medical illustration which is very focused on accuracy and science," Mendoza said.

Mendoza says she worked with the nature center to render the birds accurately. The KNC's Justin Davies says the exhibit draws on staff experience in conservation and ecology.

“We wanted to tell the story of this, a group of species of birds that migrate through here and take visitors through the seasons with this set of birds.”

He continued: “So, you’re standing in front of an illustration of a crane, for example, and really able to appreciate all the intricacy of that bird.”

Up in the Air: Birds Navigating the Anthropocene will be on display at the Kalamazoo Nature Center until May.

Cori Osterman
