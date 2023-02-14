© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

The latest on the shootings at Michigan State University

WMUK
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Michigan State Shooting
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
E.W. Sparrow Hospital Dr. Denny Martin pauses as he addresses the media, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. The shooting set off an hours-long manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Shot were fired at two locations on the East Lansing campus Monday evening.

Authorities say they are still pulling together details on the shootings Monday night on the Michigan State University campus that left three people dead and five critically injured.

The shooter has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. He was found dead several hours after the shooting of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities say he had no known connection to MSU.

The latest updates can be found here.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer at press briefing Tuesday morning said

“We mourn the loss of beautiful souls today and pray for those that continue to fight for those lives. Every Spartan student, parent and staff member should know that Michiganders and Americans everywhere are thinking of you today.”

Whitmer called the shootings “a uniquely American problem” and noted the Parkland school shootings occurred five years ago today.

Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery sent an email to students, faculty and staff Tuesday morning that started "My fellow Broncos, today we are in mourning with the Michigan State University community." Montgomery urged people on campus to lean on each other and to seek support services at the university, if necessary.

