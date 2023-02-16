One injured MSU student upgraded to stable condition

Thousands attended a campus vigil Wednesday night. Now, university officials are still evaluating how the rest of the semester will play out.

During a press conference Thursday morning, MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university doesn’t immediately plan to reopen one of the buildings where two of the students died.

“Berkey remains closed for the remainder of the semester. The second building the union is still being evaluated for decisions to be reported later.”

The FBI is continuing to work with students and faculty whose belongings were left at the building the night of the shooting. Everything that doesn't get collected will go into MSU Police custody to be distributed back to its owners.

Woodruff also said the university is considering whether to offer to move classes online for the remainder of the year.

A student-led petition urging the university to move classes online has gathered more than 10-thousand signatures.

Police in Michigan are also sharing what they know about the gunman responsible for the shooting.

Anthony McRae died by suicide after leaving campus and encountering officers with the Lansing Police Department Monday night.

Police found him with multiple guns and several loaded magazines. The guns used in the shooting were purchased legally, but not registered.

At the press conference, FBI Special Agent Jim Tarasca said the 43-year-old McRae acted alone.

“Found on McRae were two hand guns, the one he shot himself with and another in his backpack that he was carrying. He also had a loaded magazine that was full to capacity in his left breast pocket. In the backpack, he had eight loaded magazines of nine millimeter ammunition," he said.

Tarasca said investigators also found a note on McRae that detailed plans to attack other places, including a school district in New Jersey, where he once lived.

