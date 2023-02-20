It's been weirdly warm, but so far the fruit is okay

Warm weather has reportedly not fazed Michigan’s fruit crops too much.

Cheyenne Sloan is a blueberry and small fruit educator with the Michigan State University Extension. She said warm temperatures aren’t a problem for fruit growers until the temperature hits about 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s the temperature at which the plants start to come out of dormancy. That means they begin to lose their cold hardiness and can be damaged more easily. The plants also risk blooming too early which could mean loss of blossoms, and consequently, no fruit.

Sloan says as warm as this winter has been, it hasn’t had many days 60 degrees or above. But fruit could still suffer if late spring temperatures vary too widely.