WMUK News

Michigan's Senate schedules a vote on expanding the state's civil rights law

WMUK | By Rick Pluta
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST
Knott, Moss and Robinson stand together for a photo in front of a dais with state seal behind.
Kevin W. Fowler/AP
/
FR AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN - Erin Knott Executive Director of Equality Michigan, Michigan State Senator Jeremy Moss, and Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson stand in the hearing room after the Michigan Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary,and Public Safety Committee advanced Senate Bill 4 to the full Senate on Feb. 9, 2023 in Lansing, Mich. Knott is a former Kalamazoo city commissioner.

If the bill clears the Senate, it would go to the state House, which is also controlled by Democrats.

(MPRN) A bill to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include LGBTQ protections has been moved into a position to be voted on Wednesday by the state Senate. The Senate, on a voice vote, placed the bill on its calendar for a formal vote.

Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) is the bill sponsor. He says, if it’s signed into law, that would cap more than four decades of efforts to add specific LGBTQ protections to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

“Here we are in 2023 and I think people are astounded that this is not protected under the law and we’re now in the final act of making sure that it is,” he told the Michigan Public Radio Network.

Moss said this appears to be the first time since the law was signed in 1977 that a bill to include LGBTQ rights has made it to the House or Senate floor.

“It’s had a few committee hearings. All of this over the past 40 years,” he said. “But this is the first time we’re actually bringing it to a full chamber for debate and a vote. We have 20 Democratic co-sponsors. That’s enough to get it out of the Senate.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said she is ready to sign the bill if it reaches her desk.

The bill would also cement in state law a decision last summer from the Michigan Supreme Court. A 5-2 majority held Elliott-Larsen’s protections against sex discrimination include sexual orientation and gender identity.

WMUK News
Rick Pluta
See stories by Rick Pluta