The power is out in many Southwest Michigan homes as an ice storm lingers in the region

With schools closed, some streets blocked and the lights out in many homes Thursday morning, Southwest Michigan was feeling the effects of the winter storms that began the day before.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy's outage map indicated about 10 percent of the utility's customers did not have power. The outages were scattered across the southern end of Consumers' service area, with Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Calhoun counties among the hardest-hit.

Indiana-Michigan Power reported outages from Coloma to Vicksburg, and Midwest Energy and Communications reported about 14 percent of its customers were without power.

Western Michigan University closed Thursday, telling students and non-essential staff to avoid travel as much as possible, due to the danger of falling tree limbs. News Channel 3 has a list of closings and cancellations.

Multiple outlets including MLive report a Paw Paw-area firefighter was killed Wednesday after "coming in contact" with a downed power line during a call.

