WMUK News

A Kalamazoo County man is free after a federal judge overturned his murder conviction

WMUK | By Dustin Dwyer
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST
Head and shoulders picture of Titus, who has a beard and wears a blue shirt with orange on the shoulders
AP
/
Michigan Department of Corrections
This image provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Jeff Titus. The state of Michigan asked a judge Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, to immediately release Titus, who has served nearly 21 years in prison for killing two hunters, saying evidence about an Ohio serial killer's possible role was never disclosed to the defense before trial. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)

Jeff Titus was convicted of the murders of two hunters near Kalamazoo.

(MPRN) A federal judge vacated convictions Friday for a man accused of committing two murders near Kalamazoo in 1990.

Jeff Titus was convicted more than a decade after the crime, based on a cold-case investigation. The Michigan Innocence Clinic has been working to free him for years. An attorney for the clinic found a file with evidence on a different suspect.

That evidence was never turned over to attorneys — and never presented to the jury — in Titus' trial.

Friday, a federal judge said it was enough to vacate the original convictions and set Titus free.

David Moran is an attorney with the Michigan Innocence clinic. Three years ago, he found the file on a different suspect — a confessed serial killer named Thomas Dillon, who matched the description of someone spotted near the murder scene.

"When I read those, saw those pages, I really believed that the case was going to be won. Unfortunately it took another three years, but at that point I really did believe that the case would be won," he said.

Titus had an alibi, and even the original detectives assigned to the case didn't believe he was guilty.

“I am so glad to be free, finally, after 22 years of a nightmare that should never have happened," he said after he was released.

Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting called the new evidence "exculpatory" but says he hasn't yet ruled out charging Titus again.

WMUK News
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer is a reporter for a new project at Michigan Radio that will look at improving economic opportunities for low-income children. Previously, he worked as an online journalist for Changing Gears, as a freelance reporter and as Michigan Radio's West Michigan Reporter. Before he joined Michigan Radio, Dustin interned at NPR's Talk of the Nation, wrote freelance stories for The Jackson Citizen-Patriot and completed a Reporting & Writing Fellowship at the Poynter Institute.
