WMUK News

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite faces two charges after allegedly driving drunk

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST
Profile and front-facing photos of Mark Lillywhite in orange shirt.
Booking photo
/
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Mark Lillywhite as seen in a photo provided by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office on February 27, 2023.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says Lillywhite was arrested early Sunday after getting in a crash on US-131.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was arrested Sunday morning and charged with Operating While Intoxicated (first offense) and Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, according to a statement from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff.

The KCSO said Lillywhite was involved in a car crash on U.S. 131 Southbound in Schoolcraft Township around 2:17 am Sunday, and that when deputies arrived they requested assistance from the Michigan State Police. "The entire crash investigation was conducted by" the MSP, according to the statement.

Lillywhite was then taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, where he was booked and released.

Lillywhite was elected sheriff of St. Joseph County in 2020 on the Republican ticket. Before his election he had served as the county's undersheriff for more than a decade, according to a campaign website.

WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
