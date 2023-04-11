A 2020 rejection did not stop Drive & Shine from pressing a proposal to build near Asylum Lake

Records show a car wash company kept pursuing a development project near Asylum Lake even after the city turned it down.

Carwash developer Haji Tehrani asked the city to remove natural features protection from his Stadium Drive property in 2020. Amid public outcry, the city said no.

But email records show that Drive & Shine kept pushing the city to rezone the property to commercial. Commercial zoning might allow Tehrani to still build a car wash on the property.

Drive and Shine also suggested that exceptions to natural features rules might allow it to build on the site.

New zoning proposed by the city last week would rezone two of the three Stadium Drive parcels as commercial, but not the piece of land closest to the preserve.

