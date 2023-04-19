Kalamazoo County millage would help support indigent veterans

The Kalamazoo County Commission approved asking voters if they would back a new tax at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Michael Fry is the chair of the Veterans' Affairs Committee. He said the county Veterans Services Office has relied on COVID relief money for the last two years. That money will run out soon. Fry said the tenth-of-a-mil increase would help provide critical services to indigent veterans.

“This additional revenue will help insure that our VSO is properly staffed, and does not have to suspend benefits and services in the future,” Fry said.

John Taylor chairs the Kalamazoo County Commission.

“It is a tax, but it’s about as small a tax as you can possibly imagine," he said at Tuesday's meeting.

The measure will be on the November 7 ballot. If approved, the property taxes for a home with a market value of $200,000 will go up about $10 a year.

