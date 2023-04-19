© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

Kalamazoo County millage would help support indigent veterans

WMUK | By John McNeill
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
Kalamazoo County Administration Building at 201 W. Kalamazoo Ave.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
The Kalamazoo County Board of Canvassers, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, meet at the Kalamazoo County Administration Building. Part of the job in an election canvas is to determine acceptable name variations for write-in candidates, if votes are valid and for official write-in candidates.

Kalamazoo County voters will decide in November on a tax increase to support veteran services.

The Kalamazoo County Commission approved asking voters if they would back a new tax at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Michael Fry is the chair of the Veterans' Affairs Committee. He said the county Veterans Services Office has relied on COVID relief money for the last two years. That money will run out soon. Fry said the tenth-of-a-mil increase would help provide critical services to indigent veterans.

“This additional revenue will help insure that our VSO is properly staffed, and does not have to suspend benefits and services in the future,” Fry said.

John Taylor chairs the Kalamazoo County Commission.

“It is a tax, but it’s about as small a tax as you can possibly imagine," he said at Tuesday's meeting.

The measure will be on the November 7 ballot. If approved, the property taxes for a home with a market value of $200,000 will go up about $10 a year.

WMUK News
John McNeill
See stories by John McNeill