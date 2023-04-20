The Michigan Supreme Court considers a same-sex custody case that started in Kalamazoo

A custody case that began in Kalamazoo has made its way to the Michigan Supreme Court. The case could change the way courts handle custody for same-sex parents.

The case involves a Michigan couple who had a child together in 2008 using artificial insemination. The plaintiff, Carrie Pueblo, claims her partner would not allow her to have contact with the child after their relationship ended. Courts have so far denied Pueblo’s request. Because her partner gave birth to the child, she has no biological relationship to him.

Miriam Aukerman is a senior attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed a friend of the court brief supporting the plaintiff. She says the state needs a comprehensive reform of its custody laws.

“We also need to make sure that the court is protecting the rights of children and parents in the meantime, and that these children are not being deprived of the support and love of that second parent,” Aukerman said.

Tracy Hall is the Executive Director of LGBTQ advocacy group OutFront Kalamazoo. She says a victory for the plaintiff would be a win for all same-sex parents.

“That would be huge,” said Hall. “It would be another example in the eyes of the law that same-sex couples are getting rights, and they’re being respected as same-sex parents.”

The Michigan Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case by late July.

