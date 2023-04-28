WMU Board gives an official name to the area that used to be called "The Flagpoles”

It’s a central gathering spot on the campus of Western Michigan University. The location for countless protests, rallies and fundraisers. It’s also the place for folks to meet before venturing off to other parts of campus.

For years the area was commonly known as "the Flagpoles" because of the three tall flagpoles in the center. On Thursday, the WMU Board of Trustees voted to officially name the spot “W Plaza.”

Diane Anderson is the vice president of student affairs at Western Michigan University. Anderson told the board at Thursday’s meeting that the common name doesn’t work anymore. That’s because when the plaza was renovated last year, the flagpoles were removed.

“The area where the flagpoles were has now been replaced with brick pavers with a nice big W in the middle of the circle where students congregate,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the choice of a new name was a group decision.

“The students and the staff came up with W Plaza. And the reason we thought that resonated is that it reminds us of the Fountain Plaza and other areas on campus.”

Anderson says naming the location “W Plaza” is important so groups can reserve the area for events.