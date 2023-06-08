© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK News

A $600 million lawsuit accuses GPI and the City of Kalamazoo of Clean Air Act violations

WMUK | By John McNeill
Published June 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
A sign with Graphic Packaging's name and abstract-leaf-motif logo, in front of part of the sprawling, gated factory
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo

The federal class action filed Wednesday also names state and federal officials as defendants.

A West Michigan lawyer has filed a $600 million federal class-action lawsuit over air pollution on Kalamazoo’s North and East sides.

Dancer et al vs. United States of America et al, filed by John Robert Beason III in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, alleges violations of the Clean Air Act. It seeks damages from the paper company Graphic Packaging International and the City of Kalamazoo. It also names many other defendants, including current and former Kalamazoo city officials and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The City of Kalamazoo declined to comment on the case. In a statement, GPI said it would defend itself against any "false and misleading" claims against the company.

GPI has a factory in the Northside neighborhood, next door to the city wastewater plant. Both emit hydrogen sulfide gas. In a recent study, the state health department determined the levels were concerning for people who live near the plants, potentially leading to chronic nasal irritation and other health problems.

Dancer names close to 50 plaintiffs.

A separate federal class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 against GPI is also pending in the Western Michigan division of the district court.

WMUK News
John McNeill
See stories by John McNeill