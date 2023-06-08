A $600 million lawsuit accuses GPI and the City of Kalamazoo of Clean Air Act violations

A West Michigan lawyer has filed a $600 million federal class-action lawsuit over air pollution on Kalamazoo’s North and East sides.

Dancer et al vs. United States of America et al, filed by John Robert Beason III in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, alleges violations of the Clean Air Act. It seeks damages from the paper company Graphic Packaging International and the City of Kalamazoo. It also names many other defendants, including current and former Kalamazoo city officials and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The City of Kalamazoo declined to comment on the case. In a statement, GPI said it would defend itself against any "false and misleading" claims against the company.

GPI has a factory in the Northside neighborhood, next door to the city wastewater plant. Both emit hydrogen sulfide gas. In a recent study, the state health department determined the levels were concerning for people who live near the plants, potentially leading to chronic nasal irritation and other health problems.

Dancer names close to 50 plaintiffs.

A separate federal class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 against GPI is also pending in the Western Michigan division of the district court.