Doctors and veterinarians warn of the dangers of exposure to air pollution

(MPRN) As smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to spread across the U.S., Michiganders are being urged to take precautions and minimize their time outdoors.

Michigan’s air quality has worsened in recent days, with communities on the west and east sides of the state among the most affected in the nation. That’s according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. Much of the smoke is being driven in by the wind from rampant wildfires in Canada.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is Michigan’s top medical executive. She says it's important to keep an eye on the air quality index before heading outside.

“Take a look at those numbers and follow the guidance online. And it could mean cutting down on the types of activities that you're doing outdoors, the amount of time you're spending outdoors, how how much exertion you're you're doing outdoors.”

She also recommends wearing a mask outdoors when the air quality index rises above 150.

Protecting pets

Veterinary experts and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are warning residents to limit their pets’ exposure to poor air quality.

Stephen Carey specializes in chronic respiratory disorders at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

He said when the air quality index is at unhealthy levels, it’s important to only allow pets outdoors in the early morning or late evening.

"If you can maximize exposures after a rain, that's when the air quality is going to be a little bit better. But if you have to expose your your pets, predominantly indoor pets to outside air, try to make sure that that does not happen during during peak hours of pollutants during that middle of the day," he said.

Carey also suggested using a washcloth on a pet’s fur after it spends time outside to minimize its exposure to toxins.

