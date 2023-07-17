On-demand transit is a hit in Calhoun County. Now Battle Creek wants to see it expand.

The city’s enthusiasm stems from BCGo, an on-demand pilot program which allows any Calhoun County resident to schedule a ride.

Brian Smith, who has driven for BCGo since it launched in 2021, said the Calhoun community's reaction to BCGo has been very positive.

“The passengers that we pick up, they love it so much, whether it's just to go to a doctor's appointment or go to the casino or any avenues, they're available and they just love that,” Smith said.

Battle Creek Mobility Manager Kristy Grestini said BCGo has been especially popular with the rural community in Calhoun County.

“This really gives them the ability to have access into travel throughout our county for all different needs, whether it be medical school, work, we're seeing that people are using the service and that they're traveling for all different reasons,” Grestini said.

If Calhoun County creates a transportation authority, each of its cities, villages and townships will be given 30 days to decide whether to opt-out.

Those that do not could hold millage votes for funding expanded transit as soon as August of 2024.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.