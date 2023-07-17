© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Service to 102.1 FM HD-1 and HD-2/Classical WMUK has been fully restored. Thank you for your patience.
WMUK News

On-demand transit is a hit in Calhoun County. Now Battle Creek wants to see it expand.

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
Women stands behind the open door of a minivan with BCGo written on the van's door.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Battle Creek Mobility Manager Kristy Grestini poses with one of the two BCGo vans in Battle Creek, July 17 2023.

Last week, city commissioners unanimously voted to ask the county to move in that direction by creating a transit authority.

The city’s enthusiasm stems from BCGo, an on-demand pilot program which allows any Calhoun County resident to schedule a ride.

Brian Smith, who has driven for BCGo since it launched in 2021, said the Calhoun community's reaction to BCGo has been very positive.

“The passengers that we pick up, they love it so much, whether it's just to go to a doctor's appointment or go to the casino or any avenues, they're available and they just love that,” Smith said.

Battle Creek Mobility Manager Kristy Grestini said BCGo has been especially popular with the rural community in Calhoun County.

“This really gives them the ability to have access into travel throughout our county for all different needs, whether it be medical school, work, we're seeing that people are using the service and that they're traveling for all different reasons,” Grestini said.

If Calhoun County creates a transportation authority, each of its cities, villages and townships will be given 30 days to decide whether to opt-out.

Those that do not could hold millage votes for funding expanded transit as soon as August of 2024.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

WMUK News
Michael Symonds
See stories by Michael Symonds