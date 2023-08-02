MDARD says there's no need for extra precautions at fairs after a swine flu case in Oakland County

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it has no plans to make changes to safety procedures for county fairs this year.

That's despite a confirmed positive human case of H1N1, or swine flu, linked to pigs shown at a fair in Oakland County.

MDARD Director of Communications Jennifer Holton said current, routine safety measures are sufficient, with county fairs already taking numerous precautions against the spread of illness.

Cass County Fair Board President Brian Kuemin agrees with MDARD's decision. He says Cass County has both hand-washing stations and on-site veterinarians to ward against possible health issues.

Kuemin said the Cass County Fair also prevents cases of swine flu by keeping pigs away from stressful places like the auction stage. This is due to stress increasing the likelihood of pigs getting sick from H1N1 or other diseases.

Even with safety measures in place, the Centers for Disease Control says people at high risk of contracting the swine flu should avoid the pig barns at their local county fair.

