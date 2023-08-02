© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

MDARD says there's no need for extra precautions at fairs after a swine flu case in Oakland County

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Pigs on a farm eat feed and look into the camera as the sun shines through the trees behind them
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
AP
Pigs eating on a farm on Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Snohomish, WA.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said county fairs take many steps already to curb disease.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it has no plans to make changes to safety procedures for county fairs this year.

That's despite a confirmed positive human case of H1N1, or swine flu, linked to pigs shown at a fair in Oakland County.

MDARD Director of Communications Jennifer Holton said current, routine safety measures are sufficient, with county fairs already taking numerous precautions against the spread of illness.

Cass County Fair Board President Brian Kuemin agrees with MDARD's decision. He says Cass County has both hand-washing stations and on-site veterinarians to ward against possible health issues.

Kuemin said the Cass County Fair also prevents cases of swine flu by keeping pigs away from stressful places like the auction stage. This is due to stress increasing the likelihood of pigs getting sick from H1N1 or other diseases.

Even with safety measures in place, the Centers for Disease Control says people at high risk of contracting the swine flu should avoid the pig barns at their local county fair.

WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds