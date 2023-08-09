6th Circuit Court ignores a rehearing request from two election deniers

(MPRN) A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider the case of two attorneys accused of making frivolous challenges to presidential election results in Michigan.

Sidney Powell and Lin Wood asked for the full Sixth Circuit US Court of Appeals to review a decision issued in June by a three-judge panel.

US Eastern District Court Judge Linda Parker held that accusations of massive election fraud by Powell and Wood were baseless and frivolous and called them “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.” In some cases, the attorneys’ own filings refuted their allegations of fraud.

Powell and Wood asked for an “en banc” hearing before the full 6th Circuit to challenge the panel’s decision. “No judge has requested a vote on the suggestion for rehearing en banc. Therefore the petitions are denied,” read the order entered by Court Clerk Deborah Hunt.

“These sanctions are an important tool in the defense of our democracy, election integrity and our judicial system, and I am grateful the Sixth Circuit judges recognized that,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Last month, Lin surrendered his law license and retired rather than face professional sanctions in Georgia.

