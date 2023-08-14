Three Rivers is distributing water filters, but not to everyone

Three Rivers recently detected lead in its drinking water at levels exceeding the federal limit.

Starting last week, the city began to distribute filters supplied by the state health department, but only to residents who meet specific criteria.

To get a filter, a household not only has to pass a means test, it also has to have children or a pregnant person living there or visiting frequently.

Chelsea Wuth, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the agency prioritized protecting the most vulnerable groups from lead exposure.

Kris Dewey with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency said the agency wants to help make sure everyone in Three Rivers has access to safe drinking water.

“We work very hard to work with every individual on an individual basis to identify how to support them,” Dewey said.

But she added that the agency cannot guarantee it will have a filter for a household that does not meet the state’s rules.

Kalamazoo, which does not have lead levels above the federal limit but does have households with lead service lines or plumbing, has a ratepayer-funded filter program. Public Services Director James Baker said the city gave out 7500 filters last year.

“Anybody in our system, for any reason, for any time, is eligible to receive a filter,” Baker said.

There's more information on getting a filter in Three Rivers at the regional health department's website.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.