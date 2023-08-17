© 2023 WMUK
WMUK News

The Michigan Association of Counties criticizes SCOTUS' pausing of the Purdue Pharma Settlement

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Empty orange pill bottles with white caps sit side by side as a hand grasps for one of them, their white labels have various satirical writings on them which are formatted to appear similar to real pill bottle labels.
Jessica Hill
/
AP Photo
In this August 17, 2018 photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses leave pill bottles in protest outside the headquarters of Purdue Pharma, which is owned by the Sackler family.

The MAC said a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision adds uncertainty to the opioid settlement process.

Earlier this month the Supreme Court paused a $6 billion settlement with the Sackler family, members of which own the opioid maker Purdue Pharma.

The settlement would protect the Sacklers from future opioid-related civil claims.

Critics say that would let the Sacklers off too easily for their role in a deadly nationwide addiction crisis.

Supporters of the deal say it would help fund urgently-needed addiction and recovery programs in communities across the country.

Amy Dolinky with the Michigan Association of Counties expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court's decision.

“The longer that governments have to wait to access these funds, the more they're unable to help those most profoundly impacted by the crisis,” Dolinky said.

Michigan is set to receive $800 million from other opioid lawsuit settlements. Kalamazoo County is one of the many local units that are still on track to receive part of that payout.

Kalamazoo County Deputy Administrator Lyndi Smith declined to comment on the Supreme Court’s Purdue Pharma decision.

“We're just focusing in on the eight settlements that we have so far and getting that plan in place for our community so we can move forward,” Smith said. 

She added that the county plans to post a community survey soon to help determine how best to spend the money.

The Supreme Court plans to hear the challenge to the Purdue Pharma settlement in December.   

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
