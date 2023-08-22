Kalamazoo Public Library offers a place to cool off during heat advisory

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday for several counties in the region.

In response, some buildings in Southwest Michigan will now serve as cooling centers for those who wish to escape the heat.

The Kalamazoo Public Library will be one of these centers, welcoming residents to their locations to take a break from the heat.

Kalamazoo County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator

Celia Banuelos said the library won’t be the only place in Kalamazoo County where people can find a brief reprieve from the summer heat.

“We are guiding the public to use the grocery stores, any shopping centers and the Kalamazoo Public Library locations during their operating hours as places to go cool down,” Banuelos said.

In addition to finding a place to cool down, Banuelos also advised residents to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors.

Information on counties in Southwest Michigan affected by the heat advisory can be found on the NWS website.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.