Is Ford living up to its promise to "be a good neighbor" in Marshall?

Residents of a subdivision outside the city of Marshall say Ford is not following through on its promise to “be a good neighbor” at its proposed industrial site.

After Ford announced plans to build its Blue Oval electric vehicle battery factory across the river from their house, Chris and Melissa Bowman reached out to the company with their concerns about pollution and noise. Representatives from Ford and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation came to their subdivision in March to meet with the Bowmans and a group of their neighbors.

They asked Ford to create a noise barrier between the river and the factory. They also requested financial protection against decreasing property values. Chris Bowman said Ford seemed open to their requests.

“After that initial meeting, we were left with the perception of they were really going to work with us, and action was going to come of it, and they really were going to be good neighbors,” said Bowman.

But Ford has yet to give them any definite answers. Mike and Sarah Buss live next to the Bowmans. Mike Buss said that since the meeting, Ford has done nothing to address their concerns.

“I mean, there's talk of Ford being a great neighbor,” said Mike Buss. “But that talk at some point has to result in some form of action, and there is literally zero tangible action to that talk.”

Sarah Buss added, “They listen with a sympathetic ear, and they act with apathy.”

Ford says the factory will help expand its electric vehicle production and bring 2,500 jobs to the area. But there’s been vocal opposition from Marshall area residents since the project was announced.

Ford and MEDC declined our requests for an interview, but Ford did send a statement, which said, “Ford takes our responsibility to be a good neighbor seriously.”

A statement from the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance said they will be “working in partnership with local and state officials to address” concerns about the project.

The Bowmans and the Busses said daily construction noise at the site has made it hard to enjoy the riverfront this summer. Chris Bowman said it’s made their future in the area less certain.

“We went from thinking we were going to grow old here, and now, we don’t know,” he said. “It was taken. It just sounds like a sob story, but, I mean, that's what it is.”

