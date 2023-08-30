Abortion rights, clean energy and paid leave top Whitmer's fall agenda

(MPRN) Governor Gretchen Whitmer stepped away from the confines of the Michigan Capitol to a less formal venue – a downtown Lansing food hall and social gathering spot – to deliver what was essentially a second State of the State address on Wednesday.

The Democratic governor is working with slim Democratic majorities that have already pushed through a long list of priorities in this session. The governor said the final months of the year are not the time to let up.

“We have a lot more good work to do and only a few months before the new year. We see what’s next so let’s work together and get it done."

And reproductive rights were first on her list as she called for the Legislature to repeal abortion laws still on the books, despite the passage of Proposal 3 – a message that drew a round of enthusiastic applause.

“Let’s protect the freedom to make your own decisions without interference from politicians and let’s get it done.”

Doctor Sarah Wallett with Planned Parenthood of Michigan said repealing those laws is necessary to give full effect to Michigan’s voter-approved reproductive rights amendment. She said the alternative is potentially lengthy court battles to test the constitutionality of each Michigan abortion law.

“These laws should be repealed. There’s no reason that they need to be on the books. They don’t make the care safer. They don’t help patients. They make it harder and continue to endorse stigma around abortion.”

Wallett said abortion providers and women seeking abortion care are still operating under statutes that require women seeking care to view renderings of fetuses and then waiting 24 hours. She says mandatory counseling services can be used to steer women away from abortions.

The anti-abortion rights group Right to Life of Michigan issued a statement that said that what Whitmer is calling for extends beyond what’s required by Proposal 3.

In her speech, Whitmer also called on the Legislature to send her bills to require employers to offer paid medical leave, and to create a prescription drug affordability board.

“Nobody should have to make impossible choices between getting better and paying the bills. Let’s get it done.”

Whitmer said the state should move toward a 100 percent renewable energy plan. She said that includes making it easier to get permits for clean energy projects.

“We can protect our natural resources and produce energy cheaper. We can bring supply chains home and lower costs for families.”

They were in short supply, but a few Republican lawmakers were on hand. Representative Phil Green sits on the House Appropriations Committee. Green said he was intrigued by some of what he heard about reigning in health care costs, but was otherwise not impressed.

“I’ve often said if you really want to screw something up, have the state government get involved and here we are injecting it into every area of our life. When we flip a switch, we’re going to have more of Lansing.”

The Democratic majorities are thin: two votes each in the House and the Senate. Every vote will count, so Whitmer and the Democratic leadership will have to hold their members together and maybe attract some Republicans to accomplish their goals in the remaining months of the session.