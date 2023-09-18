MSU moves to fire head football coach Mel Tucker

(MPRN) Michigan State University has informed football coach Mel Tucker in a letter that it intends to terminate his contract.

In the notice sent on Monday afternoon, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller states that “The University has become aware of various facts that have led to the unfortunate decision to terminate your employment for cause.”

Haller also said Tucker has seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to him and interim president Teresa K. Woodruff as to why he should not be fired.

Haller suspended Tucker without pay the same day USA TODAY published a report detailing allegations of sexual harassment made by Brenda Tracy against the fourth-year MSU football coach. Tracy is a rape survivor and activist who was brought to the university by Tucker to educate his team. Tracy claims Tucker made unwanted advances, which include masturbating during a phone call.

Tucker had around $75 million remaining on the 10-year, $95 million contract that was signed in November of 2021.

