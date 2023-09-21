© 2023 WMUK
Kalamazoo and Hastings host electric vehicle shows

WMUK | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published September 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT
A man in a yellow helmet and dark jacket sits on a black motorcycle looking toward the camera, in a parking lot under blue sky.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
A motorcyclist at the 2019 EV show in Hastings.

The Gilmore Car Museum will also host a tour on the history of electric vehicles.

As part of National Drive Electric Week, Hastings will host an electric vehicle show Friday, and Kalamazoo will host one Saturday.

Both events will showcase sedans, trucks, SUVs and hatchbacks.

Nicole Lyke is in charge of the Hastings EV show. “People are going to be encouraged to ask questions, interact with the drivers. Occasionally, they will have the vehicles available where they can give rides,” she said.

Lyke said she’s seeing more and more electric cars on the road in Barry County.

“We’re seeing more and more infrastructure too," she adds. "The City of Hastings and the village of Middleville both have public charging stations available.”

The Hastings EV show will take place at the public library from 5 to 7:30 pm Friday, and it has a tie-in: a tour explaining the history of the electric vehicle, at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners. The museum has a couple of electric automobiles from the early 20th century in its collection. The tour starts at 11 am Friday and requires registration.

Kalamazoo’s electric vehicle show will take place Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm at the Midtown Fresh Market.

Kalloli Bhatt
