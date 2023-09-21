Kalamazoo and Hastings host electric vehicle shows

As part of National Drive Electric Week, Hastings will host an electric vehicle show Friday, and Kalamazoo will host one Saturday.

Both events will showcase sedans, trucks, SUVs and hatchbacks.

Nicole Lyke is in charge of the Hastings EV show. “People are going to be encouraged to ask questions, interact with the drivers. Occasionally, they will have the vehicles available where they can give rides,” she said.

Lyke said she’s seeing more and more electric cars on the road in Barry County.

“We’re seeing more and more infrastructure too," she adds. "The City of Hastings and the village of Middleville both have public charging stations available.”

The Hastings EV show will take place at the public library from 5 to 7:30 pm Friday, and it has a tie-in: a tour explaining the history of the electric vehicle, at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners. The museum has a couple of electric automobiles from the early 20th century in its collection. The tour starts at 11 am Friday and requires registration.

Kalamazoo’s electric vehicle show will take place Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm at the Midtown Fresh Market.